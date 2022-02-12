Larry O. Smith (L.O.), aged 79, of Ekron, Kentucky, passed away Jan. 31, 2022. Larry was born in Nashville, Tennessee in 1942, to the late O.O. and Flora Mae Smith.
Larry is survived by two daughters he had with the late Mildred Wilson Smith during their 33-year marriage. They are Sherry Schilling (Russ) of Loveland, Colorado, and Donna Koon (Dave), of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Meade County Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building located at 876 Hillcrest Dr., Brandenburg, KY. Please join us and share your favorite L.O story or memory.
Bruington-Jenkins-Surgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg, KY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.