Larry Probus, age 71, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on April 19, 1949, in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Cordis and Margaret Rhea Simon Probus.
He is survived by his son, Michael Probus, of Gallatin Tennessee; his daughter, Robyn Probus, of Nashville, Tennessee; and his step-son, Shannon Priddy (Susan), of Upton, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Mike Cannon officiating. Burial was in the Duff Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services.
