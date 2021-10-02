Larry Wesley Akridge, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Kensington Rehabilitation Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky after a long illness.
Larry was born on Feb. 3, 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Vanda Darnell Akridge; his son Brian; daughter Amanda; stepdaughter Nicole Ethier; and parents James and Charlene.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Hazelwood.
Cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. Saturday until time of services.
The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.
