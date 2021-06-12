Lawrence Ray Lindsey, age 78, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lindsey and Dolis Coy Horn, and his step-father, Arthur Horn.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Audrey Decker Lindsey, and a daughter, Darlene Belcher, and son-in-law, Gary, of Bowling Green.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 13, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Hack officiating. Burial will follow in the Decker Holiness Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and after 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.