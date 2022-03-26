Leland Earl Green, age 79, of Star Mills, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on April 18, 1942 in Yeaman, Kentucky, the son of the late Eugene Benton and Murriel England Green.
He had worked at International Harvester and retired as district manager for Farmers Home. He enjoyed coin collecting, burning brush piles and spending time with his family and his dog, Rocky. He was a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of the Cecilian Ruritan Club.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Smith Green; two sons, Thomas Green (Kristi), of Star Mills, Kentucky, and Keith Green (Deana), of Sonora, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Logan, Clay, Leslee, LeeAna, and Levi; and one brother, Leon Green (Vivian), of Yeaman, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Leland Kent Green; one daughter, Pamela Denise Green; one brother, Joe Bill Green; and a sister, Sharon Kay Childers.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial was in the Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Yeaman Cemetery fund.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.