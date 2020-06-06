Lena Margaret Fox Moore, age 81, of Falls of Rough, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 2, 1939 in Gainesboro, Tennessee, the daughter of Albert Lee and Dora Flatt Fox.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Jack Moore, and three sons, Randy Moore (Kathy), Ronnie Moore, and James Moore (Kim).
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Moore.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Lone Star Church of Christ in Falls of Rough. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday afternoon at the church.
