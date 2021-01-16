Leonard A. Maust, age 59, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Owensboro Health.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1961 in Maryland,
the son of the late
Delmer and Blanche Brown Maust.
He is survived by his wife, Iva Nicholson Maust, of Falls of Rough, and his children, Whitney Sellers (Sean), of Belton, Kentucky, Haylie Kelly (Brady), of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Leonard Maust, Jr., of Clarkson, Leighla, Delmer and Elliott-Lincoln Maust, all of Falls of Rough.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen with a private memorial service at a later date.
