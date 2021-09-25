Leonard Lee Mattingly, age 63, of Hudson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the Leonard Mattingly and the late Alma Doris Meredith Mattingly.
He is survived by his son, Leonard Junior Mattingly (Jamie); a step-son, Eugene Edlin, both of Elizabethtown; and his father, Leonard Mattingly, also of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Doris Mattingly, and a significant other, Bonetta Hodge.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Eveleigh Cemetery with Bro. Herlie Joe Blanton officiating.
