Leslie Alan Heuton, age 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born Aug. 2, 1941 in Carroll, Iowa, the son of August John and Ernestine June Butrick Heuton.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Norris Heuton; three daughters, Kris Young, Diana Webster, and Lori Ackerman; and two step-daughters, Tammie Clemons and Debbie Porter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
