Letitia Smith, age 86, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on June 16, 1935 in Clarendon, Jamaica, the daughter of the late Styriel Tulloch.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eric Smith, and two daughters, Maxine Chapman and Rosemarie Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 and was then scheduled to move to Baltimore, Maryland for funeral services at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.