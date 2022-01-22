Lillian Hoofer Troublefield, 86, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late Louie and Lydia Hoofer and wife of the late Shirley Phillip Troublefield. She was owner and operator of Lilly’s Bakery and Coffee Shop in Leitchfield and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. She was the best mother and friend a daughter could ever want.
Her survivors include a daughter, Valerie Sue Olgin, and a son, Louie Troublefield; three grandchildren, Phillip Troublefield and Jeremiah and Joshua Olgin, of Texas; and one great-grandchild, John Olgin, of Texas.
Cremation was chosen under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.