Linda Ann Frank, 59, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Frank of Leitchfield; a daughter, Latosha Huff (George) of Millwood; and a son, Brandon Scott of Leitchfield.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in Stones View Cemetery.
Visitation was at Dermitt Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.