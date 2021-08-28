Linda Gail Crain Smith, age 65, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at her residence.
She was born July 20, 1956, in Hart County Kentucky, to the late, Orville and Ruby Crain and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Kerr.
She is survived by her husband, Samson Smith, and a son, Tommy Crain.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Clarkson Cemetery with Bro. Michael Williams officiating.
Visitation was from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
