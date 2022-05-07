Linda Lee Elliott Logsdon, age 73, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at T. J. Sampson Hospital.
She was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Jefferson County, to the late Robert Elliott and Ruby Hinkel Elliott.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda is survived by a son, Renzel Timothy Willis, and two daughters, Shelly Willis Brueck and Jennifer Woodcock.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Broadford Baptist Church with Bro. Mikey Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the Broadford Cemetery.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
