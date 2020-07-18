Linda Marie Beville, age 66, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on April 8, 1954, in Millwood, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Shelby and Elsie Reynolds Basham.
She is survived by her husband, James Beville, of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lanell Beville, and her son, James Lee Beville.
Cremation was chosen. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.