Lisa Ann Stone, age 57, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Owensboro Health.
She was born July 17, 1964, in Lincoln County, Kentucky, to the late Thomas and Mary Brummett Frith.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Stone, and three children, Denny Tucker, Samantha Ress and Bradley Stone.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Calvert Community Church in Breckinridge County with Bro. Kennith Smiley, Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Calvert Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home.
