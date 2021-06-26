Lisa Marie Hollon, age 58, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on March 28, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Gladys Boaz and the late Donald Lee Boaz.
She is survived by her mother, Gladys Boaz, and a step-son, Joshua Hollon, of Louisville.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Hollon, and a step-son, Aaron Hollon.
Cremation was chosen, and there will be a Celebration of Life service at the residence of Michael and Nicole Boaz, 332 Freedom School Rd., Leitchfield, KY 42754 on July 3, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
