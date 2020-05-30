Lloyd Daymon Bryant, 75, of Welchs Creek, Kentucky, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Lloyd was born Aug. 30, 1944 in the Welchs Creek community of Butler County to the union of Daymon Oscar and Cuba Swift Bryant. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by two children, Julie Ellen Bryant and Anthony Bryant.
Lloyd Daymon Bryant is survived by his wife of 58 years, Terry M. Whittinghill Bryant, of Welchs Creek, Kentucky; and one daughter, Lori Michelle Bryant Moore, and husband Jason Brad Moore, of Annandale, Virginia.
Funeral services were held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jarrod Jacobs officiating. Burial was held in the Wilson Home (New Hope) Cemetery where Paul Bryant, Jordan Lawson, David Whittinghill, Tracey Wright, Chuck Bolton and Terry Embry served as pallbearers. Visitation was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday 9:30 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Chapel.
