Lloyd R. Howard, age 42, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Norton’s Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville. He was born Aug. 6, 1979 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Thurston & Christine Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Howard, and their daughter, Emily Howard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston & Christine Howard.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Bloomington Baptist Church with Bro. Doug Edwards officiating. He was laid to rest in the Bloomington Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
