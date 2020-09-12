Lois Ann Smith Higgs, age 53, of Leitchfield, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Spring View Health & Rehab Center. She was born Oct. 19, 1966 in Bowling Green, Kentucky the daughter of the late Oval and Jerlean Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Higgs, and her parents.
Remaining to honor her memory are her sons, Joey Hatalla, of Bremen, Georgia, and David Higgs, of Wedowee, Alabama; and her step-son, Walter Higgs, of Caneyville.
Lois chose cremation in lieu of burial, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
