Lois Jean Scheidell, age 86, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Vernon and Catherine Fitzgerald Cunningham.
She is survived by three sons, James Jr., Billy and Chris Scheidell; two daughters, Margie Bloyd and Rose Greene; and one son-in-law, Jim Sturgeon.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Scheidell, Sr., and a daughter, Cynthia Sturgeon.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.