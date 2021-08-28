Loraine Meredith, age 83, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. She was born Feb. 26, 1938 in Millerstown, Kentucky, the daughter of Ova & Effie Logsdon Floyd.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Vaughan.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Farrell Meredith.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at the Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
