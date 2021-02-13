Loren Lacy Lasley, age 49, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Leitchfield.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1971 in Leitchfield, the son of his late father, Leon Lasley, and his mother, Oleta Vanmeter Lashley.
He is survived by his daughter, Megan Lasley, of Leitchfield, and his mother, Oleta VanMeter Lashley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Lasley.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Mike Shelton officiating. Burial was in the McGrew Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
