Loretta Ann Woodcock, age 67, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at her residence. She was born Dec. 15, 1954 in Anneta, Kentucky, the daughter of Horace & Gracie Meredith Decker.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Woodcock, and her three sons, Richie Woodcock (Carolyn), Jamie Woodcock (Shanna), & Jesse Woodcock (Erika).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Thursday, Feb. 10 at the McGrew General Baptist Church with Bro. Charlie Smith officiating. She was laid to rest in the Vincent Cemetery in Bee Spring. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
