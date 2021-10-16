Loretta Huffman, age 71, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Grayson County on March 10, 1950, the daughter of the late John and Sylvia Logsdon Huffman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be a private graveside service at a later date at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
