Lori Antoinette Golden, age 47, of Clarkson, Kentucky, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
She entered into this life on May 11, 1974 the daughter of the Richard Knott and Peggy Hood Winbun.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Gage Hicks, Gabriel Steele and Tiberius “Ti” Steele; her mother, Peggy Winbun (Joseph); and her father, Richard Knott.
She was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Knott.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the James D. Beville City Park in Leitchfield.
