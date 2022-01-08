Louise Butterworth, age 80, of Eastview, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born July 18, 1941, in Breckinridge County, to the late Jesse and Temple Ray Nugent.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Butterworth.
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Butterworth, and three sons, Marty, Kevin and Darrin Butterworth.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Sutton officiating. Burial followed in the Horn Cemetery in Hardin County.
Visitation was after 4 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Wednesday at the funeral home.
