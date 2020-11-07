Louise Lindsey Kennison, age 87, of Caneyville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at her home in Caneyville.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1933 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Eardie and Cora Langdon Lindsey.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Kennison (Amy), and her daughter, Vickie Newton (Truman).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Kennison; and her daughter-in-law, Crissie Kennison.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Billy Hack officiating. Burial was in the Claggett Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until time of services.
