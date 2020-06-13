Lowell “Gordon” Walker, age 68, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (June 5, 2020) at his residence.
He was born on June 7, 1957 in Pike County, KY, the son of the late James and Ella Lowe Walker.
He was a self-employed truck driver, was a member of the Grayson County Cattleman’s Association and a member of the Leitchfield First General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Welch Walker of Leitchfield; daughter, Ginger McComis and son, George McComis; grandchildren, Tammy, Jenna, Georgia and Robert McComis; three brothers, Don, Alden, and Blake Walker; two sisters, Loretta Leslie and Emma Ruth Abbott; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Bernard Walker.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the First General Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Bro. Kenny Sapp officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus of Central KY or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
