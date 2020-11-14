Lowell Thomas (Bub) Duvall, age 85, of Millwood, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 and left his home with his family around him.
He was born on July 10, 1935 in Millwood, Kentucky the son of the late Wilbur and Pauline Miller Duvall.
Bub was a true and faithful servant of God. He was a member and deacon at the Liberty Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gladys Duvall; one son, Barry Duvall (Cheryl); two grandsons, Clay Thomas Duvall (Allison) and Cody Watkins Duvall (Michele); three sisters-in-law, Sue Buckles (Steve), Betty Darnell, and Reva Wilkins; several nieces and nephews survive him; a special friend Donald Miller; and Bub’s little buddy, Adrian Coblentz.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Thomas Duvall; one sister, Pat Wilkins; one brother, Archie Duvall; one daughter-in-law, Lorie Duvall; and one nephew, Tim Duvall.
Cremation was chosen and a graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Stephen Layman Cemetery in Millwood with Bro. Jerry Netherland and Bro. John Routh officiating.
If you’re not able to stand for long periods of time, the family asked that you please bring a chair for the service. And they also appreciated it if you would wear a mask while attending the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Stephen Layman Cemetery, Liberty Baptist Church, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. All donations can be mailed to Cody Duvall at P.O. Box 4010 Leitchfield, KY, 42755 and be sure to make the checks out to the organization in which you’re wanting to donate. If you’re sending cash then please be sure to write down and indicate the name of the organization that you’re donating to.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
