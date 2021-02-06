LTC Randall O. Carter, RET, of Caneyville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was 85 years old. He was born in the Concord community on July 2, 1935, the son of Aden Josiah Carter and Bessie Fentress Carter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aden J. Carter and Bessie Carter.
LTC Carter is survived by his three sons, David (Lisa), Daniel and Samuel Carter, and three step-children, April, Clinton and Adam.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Bro. Phillip Crume officiating. Burial was in Eskridge Cemetery at Falls of Rough. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the Chapel.
