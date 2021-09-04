Lucille Langdon, age 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on March 12, 1936 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert and Daisy Hockenberry Langdon.
She is survived by her son, James Dale Shartzer (Kathy), of Shelby, North Carolina, and a daughter, Joyce Day (Tooty Cottrell), of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Lance Wilson officiating. Burial was in the Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
