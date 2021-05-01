Lucille Nichols, age 85, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home.
She was born on July 5, 1935 in Hardin County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Riley and Rosa Lyons Coogle.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Dean (Harold), and two sons, Layman D. Nichols (Genine) and David J. Nichols (Pat).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Nichols.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson. Bro. Charles Larry Bell and Bro. Freddie Vertress will be officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m. at which time services will move to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
