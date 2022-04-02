Lukas-Jackson Willam Dean Darnall, age 16 months, of Louisville, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Jacob and Catherine Higbee Darnall.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Tammy Harrell Darnall.
Aside from his parents, he is survived by one brother, Caysen Darnall; maternal grandparents Bob and Shirley Higbee; paternal grandfather John Darnall, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
