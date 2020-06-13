Luvena Mercer McCombs, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Leitchfield.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1959 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Wallace and Ima Blair Mercer.
She is survived by her children, Leonard Mattingly (Jamie), of Elizabethtown, Nikki Goodman (Allen), of Clarkson, Tasha Stewart (Thomas), of Leitchfield, and Casuga Olsen, of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by her parent
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jim Belcher officiating. Burial was in the Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Monday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.