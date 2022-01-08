Madgleane Cummings, age 80, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on June 15, 1941 in Grayson County, Kentucky, to the late Harlan and Sarah Decker Stinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Daugherty (Mike), of Caneyville, and her son, Brian Cummings, of Caneyville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pirtle Cummings.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Welches Creek Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
