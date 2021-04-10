Magdaline “Maggie” Mercer Decker, age 88, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1932 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sterling Thomas and Sylvia Meredith Logsdon.
She married George Vellas Mercer (the father of her children) on Nov. 6, 1947. George passed away in 2002.
She is survived by her children, George Mercer (Rita), of St. Paul, Shirley Penner (Joe), of Leitchfield, Jerry Mercer (Carol), of Leitchfield, Barbara Higdon (Donnie), of Peonia, Darrell Mercer (Shannon), of Louisville, and Harold Mercer, of Leitchfield; and several step-children also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, George Mercer and Floyd Decker.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Bill Newton-Blowtown Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
