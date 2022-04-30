Manuel Anthony “Tony” Ulrich, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born on March 4, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Preston T. Douthitt and Marian Knott Ulrich.
He was preceded in death by his father and his mother.
Cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.