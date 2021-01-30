Manuel Loredo Flores, Jr., age 73, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1947 in Hidalgo County, Texas, the son of the late Manuel Sr. and Marta Loredo Flores.
He is survived by his children, John Flores, of Caneyville, Christina Meador (Josh), of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jessica Bernard (Greg), of Leitchfield, and David Flores (Kelly), also of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the New Life Apostolic United Pentecostal Church. Cremation will follow.
Visitation will be at the New Life Apostolic United Pentecostal Church (510 North Clinton St., Leitchfield) from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
