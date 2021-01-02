Marcella C. Bell, 89, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Marcella was born on July 10, 1931 in Leitchfield, Kentucky to Willie and Lillie (Decker) Gibson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lillie Gibson; her husband, Hubert Bell; and their son, Wayne Bell. Marcella is survived by her two children, Jimmie Bell and Brenda Snider.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. CST at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky with burial to follow at Little Flock Cemetery in Clarkson, Kentucky. Friends are invited to visit 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CST Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
