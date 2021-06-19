Marcella Rhea Lucas, age 81, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on April 15, 1940 in Madrid, Kentucky the daughter of the late Samuel Houston and Lennie Lee Paul Mercer.
She is survived by her daughters, Michele Shaw (Kevin), of Clarkson, Denise Jenkinson (Joe), of Leitchfield, and Leslie Lucas, of Breckinridge County.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Lucas.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Mt. Vernon Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Leitchfield. Elder Lonnie Meredith will be officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and at the funeral home from 9 a.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m. with services following at the church.
An Eastern Star service will be held Saturday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home under the direction of Eastern Star #496.
