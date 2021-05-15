Marcia Caldwell Grant, age 68, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1953 in Lebanon, Indiana, the daughter of the late Wayne G. and Mary France Caldwell.
She is survived by her children, Keesha Noe (Chris Sharp), of Brazil, Indiana, J.D. Shoemaker (Michelle) and Jackie Fisher, all of Leitchfield, Jan Cain (Eugene) of Clarkson, Kentucky, Mariet Dennison, of Leitchfield, and Justin Call, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Pres. Curtis Nall officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
