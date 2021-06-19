Margaret Anne Smith, age 68, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1952 in Paducah, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Bolen.
She is survived by son Richard Elliott, of Clarkson; a daughter, Carol Ann Hoffman, of Paducah, Kentucky; and a step-son, Leslie Smith Jr.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie “Les” Smith Sr., and a son, David Smith.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.
