Margie Lush Higdon, age 94, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.
She was born March 25, 1927, in Grayson County to the late
Albert and Hettie Heavrin Lush.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Higdon, and a son, Cecil Higdon.
Margie is survived by three sons, James Higdon, Ralph (Susan) Higdon and Charlie (Tracey) Higdon.
Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Revs. Babu Kulathumkal and Brian Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
