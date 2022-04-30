Maria Stefanie Cazee, “Mitzi”

CAZEE, Maria Stefanie, “Mitzi,” formerly of Springhill, Florida and Leitchfield, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 20, 2022 at the age of 102. Her husband of 22 years, Sam Cazee, will remember her forever as his beloved. Sam and Mitzi were married on May 13, 2000, Mitzi, at the age of 80 and, Sam, 74.
Mitzi was born in Vienna, Austria on April 1, 1920 to Stefan and Barbara Kunert, and had two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and cherished brother, Fritz, who died when he was just six years old from diphtheria. During the Russian occupation in World War II, Mitzi caught the last train out of Vienna to the American occupied city of Salzburg. Providentially, she had learned English and became an interpreter for the American Army, receiving one meal a day to survive. She eventually came to America in 1949.
After working for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mitzi found her way to Springhill, Florida and became a master gardener, a title she held for over 40 years. Mitzi worked at the County Extension in Hernando County, Florida where she was respected and loved by all, at one time holding the record for most volunteer hours in the state. After marrying Sam and moving to Kentucky, Mitzi founded the Master Gardener Program in Grayson County, Kentucky.
Mitzi and Sam resided in Leitchfield, Kentucky for most of their married life with their cherished dachshund, Fritzi. They attended Clearview Baptist Church, where they were dearly loved, before moving to Louisville, Kentucky in 2017.
Mitzi lived with meticulous appreciation for everything she had and viewed every day as a gift to be alive. She found great joy from gardening, knitting, baking, crosswords, learning new things, and visits from her loved ones, especially the great grandchildren. Mitzi was an avid and lifelong learner, whose zeal for life and love for others marked her character to the very end. She treated her caretakers and nurses as if they were her own family and enjoyed hearing about their lives.
Mitzi leaves behind her adoring husband Sam Cazee; Sam’s faithful daughter, Patti (John) Barron; grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Gilmour, Adam (Kaet) Barron, and Griffin (Juli) Barron; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Jadon, Reece, Vera, Xavier, and Liv Gilmour, and Drew and Jill Barron.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218.
Maria was laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40218.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.archlheadyresthaven.com for the Cazee family.
Donations can be made in Maria’s memory to Hosparus of Louisville and a special thanks to her nurse Renee and caregiver, Kelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.