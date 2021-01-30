Marie “Granny” Winchel, age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on May 30, 1928 in Walton, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Ethel Sturgeon Evans.
She is survived by one son, Buddy Beach (Missy), of Florence, Kentucky; four daughters, Pam Swift (Allan), Debbie Banet, Cathy Hodge-Englund (Rafael) and Connie Deviney-Blanton (Larry), all of Leitchfield; two step-daughters Becki Winchel and Gale Winchel, of Louisville, Kentucky; and two former son-in-laws, Butch Hart (Kathy), of Des Arc, Arkansas, and Mike Hodge (Sherry), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene R. “High Pockets” Winchel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Calvert Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.