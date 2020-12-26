Marilyn Leigh Evans, 79, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
She was a native of Grayson County, an active member of Severns Valley Baptist Church, and a retired Broadcaster for WQXE Radio Station. She was highly involved in the community where she was a Co-Founder of the Children’s Fair at Freeman Lake, a Hardin County Fair Beauty Pageant Director, and the first female clerk in the history of Severns Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eel and Georgia Leach Small, and one sister, Patricia Stogner.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bill Evans; two children, Darrin (Melissa) Evans, of Bowling Green, and Amy (Todd) Bush, of Buckner; two brothers, Jerry Small, of Radcliff, and Larry Small, of Slidell, Louisana; one sister, Margaret Martin, of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Haley Bush, Sydney Bush, Brennen Evans, Taylor Logan, Graysen Evans, Ava Evans and Mia Evans; and four great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Severns Valley Baptist Church Building Fund or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
