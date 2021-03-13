Mario Anthony Bruni, 70, of Ossining, New York, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held March 13, 2021 at 47 Embry Acres Dr., Leitchfield, KY 42754 with Pastor Tony Redmon and Pastor Richard Briggs of New Life Assemblies of God officiating. A second service will be held at 400 Old Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10603 with Pastor Campbell of Full Gospel Christian Fellowship Church sometime in early July (Date TBD).
Mario was born in Ossining, New York to Archie Antonio Bruni and Vincenzina Arminio on Nov. 13, 1950. He married Maria Jo-Anne Bruni on June 19, 1971 in Valhalla, New York.
Mario is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria J. Bruni, and children, Elizabeth Bruni, Shaun and Melissa Bruni, Joshua and April Bruni, Aaron Bruni and Stephanie Pittman-Bruni.
