Marion Farris Jr., age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born on April 17, 1928 in Grayson County, Kentucky the son of the late Marion Sr. and Thelon Mae Basham Farris.
He is survived by his son, Bill Farris (Carletta), of Leitchfield, and his daughter, Sue Whobrey, of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Wilkins Farris.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Mickey Coates and Bro. Buddy Brooks officiating. Burial was in the New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
