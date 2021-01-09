Marion Jean Chaffins, age 81, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Bowling Green Medical Center.
She was born on March 30, 1939 in Sunderland West, England, the daughter of the late William H. and Marion Simpson Broad.
Marion was retired from the Grayson County School System as a teacher’s aide. She had a passion for working with special needs children. She faithfully watched “Animal Planet” every day on television because she loved all animals. She loved the outdoors, working in her flowers and gardening. She was a member of American Legion Post 81 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Chaffins, of Millwood, Derek Chaffins, of Bowling Green, and Norman (Lauren) Chaffins, of Leitchfield; 10 grandchildren, Curtis and Teia Butler, Brandon, Aaron and Amanda Chaffins, Blake Chaffins, Sydni Chaffins Plush, Alli, Kaleb and Greyson Chaffins; and nine great-grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Pete Chaffins, and her daughter, Donna Chaffins Butler.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Leitchfield Animal Shelter, 213 William Thomason Byway, Leitchfield, KY, 42754.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.de
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.